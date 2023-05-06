Four people in custody after Michael Hill Jeweller smash-and-grab

Four people have been taken into custody after a smash-and-grab at a Michael Hill Jeweller store in Wellington.

A group of offenders entered the store on Victoria Street, near Manners Street, earlier this afternoon and smashed display cases before fleeing with a number of items.

Police were called just after 1pm to the scene.

Officers later spotted a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and they car was pulled over at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59.

"Four individuals were taken into custody without incident," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enquiries are ongoing, however investigators would like to hear from anyone who captured video of the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing the event number P054551928.