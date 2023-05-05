World
AAP

Sydney referees to wear body cameras after assault

10:18am

Body cameras will be worn by referees in a Sydney football association a week after their colleague had his jaw broken by a suspended player.

Khodr Yaghi, 45, needed reconstructive surgery and spent four nights in hospital after being bashed at the end of a match in Padstow last Friday.

In response, Bankstown District Amateur Football Association will from today begin a body camera trial for referees in men's premier league matches.

"Once the trial is running and we have evaluated its effectiveness, we will look to roll out body cameras in other competitions," the league said.

The league has also cracked down on abuse directed at referees, saying some coaches and managers considered it "their right to question or worse, argue or abuse referees".

Coaches and managers who approach referees before, during or after a match to question decisions will be red-carded and cause their team to forfeit the match.

Dissent or abusive language from the sidelines will continue to be policed with a yellow card but a repeat instance will result in the manager's suspension and a team's forfeiture.

Serious abuse can result in the loss of competition points.

Teams have been asked to form a guard of honour for referees at all matches this weekend.

"We want to actively demonstrate to the BDR (Bankstown Football Referees), that our participants care and support them, and anti-social behaviour is not welcome in our game or Bankstown," the league's board said.

The attack, which broke Mr Yaghi's jaw in three places and knocked out three teeth, drew widespread condemnation from the football faithful, politicians and the wider community.

Former Australian footballer Craig Foster dubbed it "absolutely horrific" while Sports Minister Steve Kamper sought assurances from governing body Football NSW that the strongest possible action would be taken.

The player alleged to have attacked Mr Yaghi was charged with affray and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody until June 28.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

McDonald's manager shot dead in US mass shooting

McDonald's manager shot dead in US mass shooting

A man shot two of his relatives and a McDonald's manager dead before killing himself today in rural south Georgia.

18 mins ago

Proud Boys leader guilty of Jan 6 seditious conspiracy

Proud Boys leader guilty of Jan 6 seditious conspiracy

A jury in Washington DC, found Enrique Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months.

7:02am

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 women

6:46pm

Six victims of Oklahoma shooting fondly remembered

Six victims of Oklahoma shooting fondly remembered

3:58pm

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

Watch: Man leads Aussie police on meth-fuelled e-scooter chase

2:24pm

2:22

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

11:48am

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

14 mins ago

Kiwi Olympians chasing unique triple crown in Rotorua

Kiwi Olympians chasing unique triple crown in Rotorua

18 mins ago

McDonald's manager shot dead in US mass shooting

McDonald's manager shot dead in US mass shooting

47 mins ago

Photos: Napoli fans celebrate first title since Maradona era

Photos: Napoli fans celebrate first title since Maradona era

56 mins ago

Ed Sheeran on copying win: 'Will not allow myself to be a piggy bank'

Ed Sheeran on copying win: 'Will not allow myself to be a piggy bank'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6