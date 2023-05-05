Rugby
John Mitchell to leave Japan role to coach England Women

7:57am
John Mitchell is set to become the head coach of England's women's team.

John Mitchell is set to become the head coach of England's women's team. (Source: Photosport)

John Mitchell will leave his position as defence coach for Japan's men's team after the Rugby World Cup to take over as head coach of England's women's team.

England's Rugby Football Union announced the upcoming arrival of Mitchell overnight.

It will mark his return to England after spells with the men's national team as forwards coach from 1997-2000 and defence coach from 2018-21.

Mitchell has also been head coach of the New Zealand and United States' men's teams, while having roles with teams in Australia and South Africa.

Mitchell said he wanted England's women's team, which has just won a fifth straight Six Nations title, to “mature in key areas and become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025.”

The men's World Cup takes place in France in September and October.

Rugby

