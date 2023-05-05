Entertainment
Jeremy Renner making 'great progress' after snow plough crush

9:00pm
Actor Jeremy Renner in a recovery session following a snow plough accident in January.

Actor Jeremy Renner in a recovery session following a snow plough accident in January. (Source: Instagram)

Jeremy Renner is making "great progress" in his recovery from a near-death snow plough crushing.

The 52-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat on January 1, as he tried to stop it hitting his nephew Alex, but The Avengers star has now told how he has "lower pain levels" and has been "surpassing goals" daily in his recovery bid.

He shared a short clip of a recovery session on his Instagram and added the caption: "Lower Pain levels mark great progress ... Making recovery and Surpassing Goals A daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep"

Renner also shared a snap of a "bone growth stimulator" placed on his lower leg, and admitted he has been "trying everything".

Last month, the star returned to the gym for the first time since he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snowcat at his home in Nevada, and his 10-year-old daughter Ava — who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — had left post-it notes with inspiring words on all around the workout area.

Jeremy shared a clip of himself working out on his Instagram Story and then some photos featuring Ava's notes, alongside the caption: "My daughter inspires me…what inspires you?. She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!"

Among the messages on the yellow squares were one reading "Hi beautiful" with a smiley face and a heart drawn on and another that encouraged "Just keep running! Just keep running!"

The Hawkeye star recently admitted Ava had been the biggest driving force for his recovery.

Asked what had inspired him, he told E! News: "My daughter, for sure, number one. And then my family, and then my will. It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other. There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alternative. I have to kind of do something."

Jeremy has also admitted he was "pretty lucky" to avoid serious organ injury during the "harrowing" accident.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April, he said: "It's like a giant metal - like cookie roller, right? And it just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that's weird.

"But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up."

This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

Fisher - who died in 2016 - joins Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction.

Jamie Foxx still in hospital, will miss filming of Beat Shazam

The 55-year-old actor was rushed to hospital last month after suffering what was described as a "medial complication".

George Michael, Rage Against The Machine join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

tWitch's widow had no inkling he was 'low' before death

Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is top-tier Marvel

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

Police help save Anzac treasures lost on Auckland motorway

Chiefs continue unstoppable charge with big win over Highlanders

Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

Dame Valerie Adams helps tamariki fight off the cold with new PJs

Jeremy Renner making 'great progress' after snow plough crush

