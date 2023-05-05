All Auckland trains cancelled due to track issue

All Auckland trains have been cancelled across the city this morning, as the network battles a KiwiRail track infrastructure problem.
Auckland Transport issued a travel alert this morning warning commuters of the issue.
"All Southern & Eastern Line services have been cancelled between Otahuhu and Britomart," the alert said.
"All Western & Onehunga Line services have also been cancelled until further notice, due to a Kiwirail track infrastructure problem."
Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses will be operating between Otahuhu and Britomart at a 30-minute frequency.
Passengers are told to use their AT app for more information.
