New Zealand
1News

All Auckland trains cancelled due to track issue

16 mins ago
An Auckland Transport train (file image).

An Auckland Transport train (file image). (Source: istock.com)

All Auckland trains have been cancelled across the city this morning, as the network battles a KiwiRail track infrastructure problem.

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert this morning warning commuters of the issue.

"All Southern & Eastern Line services have been cancelled between Otahuhu and Britomart," the alert said.

"All Western & Onehunga Line services have also been cancelled until further notice, due to a Kiwirail track infrastructure problem."

Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses will be operating between Otahuhu and Britomart at a 30-minute frequency.

Passengers are told to use their AT app for more information.

