Trains across Auckland cancelled due to power line fault

Trains in Auckland have been cancelled across the city this morning, due to a fault with KiwiRail's overhead power lines at Grafton.

Auckland Transport issued a travel alert this morning warning commuters of the issue.

"All Southern & Eastern Line services have been cancelled between Ōtahuhu and Britomart," the alert said.

All Southern & Eastern Line services have been cancelled between Otahuhu and Britomart. All Western & Onehunga Line services have also been cancelled until further notice, due to a Kiwirail track infrastructure problem. Use the AT Mobile App for more information & live updates. pic.twitter.com/tRFv1EcUNf — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 4, 2023

"All Western & Onehunga Line services have also been cancelled until further notice, due to a Kiwirail track infrastructure problem."

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers have been told that rail replacement buses will be operating between Ōtahuhu and Britomart at a 30-minute frequency.

In a statement, Auckland Transport said KiwiRail would fix the issue later this morning.

"Unfortunately there will still be flow-on cancellations and delays all morning as a result of the enormous disruption to our services so far," AT said.

"It's hugely disappointing and frustrating that we are not able to operate our services as usual this morning.

"Because of the short notice of this outage our teams have only been able to arrange for a small number of rail replacement buses, so we’re encouraging our train customers to consider using one of our scheduled bus services instead this morning.

"Once power has been restored today and our trains are up and running we will be seeking more detailed answers from KiwiRail about the cause of this morning’s outage and what steps they will take to prevent such issues happening again in future."