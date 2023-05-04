New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Wellington commuter trains return to normal timetables

7:08am
Wellington train timetables return to normal on Thursday.

Wellington train timetables return to normal on Thursday. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

KiwiRail has lifted speed restrictions on Wellington's train lines, allowing commuter service timetables to return to normal.

A breakdown of the only machine in the country that can evaluate tracks forced hundreds of trips to be cancelled this week.

KiwiRail said it finished assessing the Kāpiti line on Tuesday night and it would assess the Hutt Valley/Wairarapa Line, the Johnsonville Line and the Melling Line over the next few nights.

In a statement, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy again apologised for the disruption.

"I apologise to the people of the Wellington region again for the disruption over the last three days. We are making changes in KiwiRail to make sure this situation is never repeated."

Earlier in the week, Reidy said a series of failures had led to the disruptions including a mechanical fault with the Track Evaluation Car and scheduling problems.

KiwiRail will be seeking to purchase a new Track Evaluation Car in the next few years which Reidy said would require less maintenance and have less downtime and therefore be more productive.

KiwiRail has ordered a review into the failures which led to the disruptions and the Government also announced an urgent review with Transport Minister Michael Wood calling KiwiRail to the Beehive earlier this week to provide an explanation of what happened and the plan to fix it.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWellingtonTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

Gayford shows how he copes with being behind the wheel of a giant machine.

Tue, May 2

3:34

'Tacky little culture war': Wood, Brown spar over clean car scheme

'Tacky little culture war': Wood, Brown spar over clean car scheme

Michael Wood and Simeon Brown were fired up in the House today.

Tue, May 2

4:15

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Tue, May 2

1:36

Clean car rebates to increase for used EVs

Clean car rebates to increase for used EVs

Tue, May 2

How Kiwi motorists can make a tank of petrol last

How Kiwi motorists can make a tank of petrol last

Mon, May 1

4:05

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Find out how much drivers will pay to use new $830m Auckland road

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

3 Colorado teens charged with murder in rock-throwing death

3 Colorado teens charged with murder in rock-throwing death

6 mins ago

Spectator who racially abused Latrell Mitchell faces NRL ban

Spectator who racially abused Latrell Mitchell faces NRL ban

18 mins ago

Ex-Blues player supports call for rheumatic heart disease screening

Ex-Blues player supports call for rheumatic heart disease screening

30 mins ago

George Michael, Rage Against The Machine join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael, Rage Against The Machine join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

40 mins ago

tWitch's widow had no inkling he was 'low' before death

tWitch's widow had no inkling he was 'low' before death

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6