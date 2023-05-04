Business
Associated Press

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

19 mins ago
A McDonald's sign (file image).

A McDonald's sign (file image). (Source: Associated Press)

Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a US Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.

Agency investigators found the 10-year-olds received little or no pay at a McDonald's in Louisville, the Labor Department said. The three franchisees were fined $212,000 ($341,000 NZD) in total.

Louisville's Bauer Food LLC, which operates 10 McDonald's locations, employed 24 minors under the age of 16 to work more hours than legally permitted, the agency said. Among those were two 10-year-old children. The agency said the children sometimes worked as late as 2am, but were not paid.

"Below the minimum age for employment, they prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register," the Labor Department said this week, adding that one child also was allowed to operate a deep fryer, which is prohibited task for workers under 16.

Franchise owner-operator Sean Bauer said the two 10-year-olds cited in the Labor Department's statement were visiting their parent, a night manager, and weren't employees.

"Any 'work' was done at the direction of — and in the presence of — the parent without authorisation by franchisee organisation management or leadership," Bauer said today in a prepared statement, adding that they've since reiterated the child visitation policy to employees.

Federal child labour regulations put strict limits on the types of jobs children can perform and the hours they can work.

The Kentucky investigations are part of an ongoing effort by the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division to stop child labour abuses in the Southeast.

"Too often, employers fail to follow the child labour laws that protect young workers," said division Director Karen Garnett-Civils. "Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers."

In addition, Walton-based Archways Richwood LLC and Louisville-based Bell Restaurant Group I LLC allowed minors ages 14 and 15 to work beyond allowable hours, the department said. Archway Richwood didn't immediately return a call seeking comment and Brdancat Management Incorporated, which Bell Restaurant Group is part of, declined comment.

"These reports are unacceptable, deeply troubling and run afoul of the high expectations we have for the entire McDonald's brand," McDonald's USA spokeswoman Tiffanie Boyd said.

"We are committed to ensuring our franchisees have the resources they need to foster safe workplaces for all employees and maintain compliance with all labour laws."

WorldNorth AmericaBusinessCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

CCTV footage of the incident which led to the arrest has been released.

4 mins ago

Watch: Dramatic moment cop helps US woman give birth on highway

Watch: Dramatic moment cop helps US woman give birth on highway

Bodycam footage has captured the birth of baby Lexela on the side of the road.

53 mins ago

1:55

Airbnb will push rooms as low-cost option to house rentals

Airbnb will push rooms as low-cost option to house rentals

10:35am

3 Colorado teens charged with murder in rock-throwing death

3 Colorado teens charged with murder in rock-throwing death

9:20am

Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson - report

Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson - report

8:34am

Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway

Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway

7:43am

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

19 mins ago

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

19 mins ago

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

32 mins ago

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

32 mins ago

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6