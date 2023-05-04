League
AAP

Spectator who racially abused Latrell Mitchell faces NRL ban

9:20am
Latrell Mitchell interacts with Penrith fans after the Rabbitohs loss to the Panthers.

Latrell Mitchell interacts with Penrith fans after the Rabbitohs loss to the Panthers. (Source: Getty)

The spectator who targeted Latrell Mitchell with racial abuse in Penrith will be banned from attending future NRL games until he has apologised to the South Sydney fullback and undertaken education and training programs.

The incident occurred at half-time in the Panthers' round-two win over the Rabbitohs at BlueBet Stadium, where the 14-year-old hurled a racial remark from the stands as Mitchell left the field.

Photographs from inside the tunnel captured Rabbitohs players reacting to the slur that led to the teenager receiving widespread condemnation.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the spectator disputed his comment was racially motivated.

After the game, the Rabbitohs indicated they would file a police report into the matter and NSW Police gave the spectator a formal warning in the days that followed.

The NRL finalised its own investigation into the matter on Wednesday afternoon, nearly two months on, and stopped short of banning the spectator for life.

Instead, the teenager will be able to attend games once he has formally apologised to Mitchell and completed education and training programs facilitated by the NRL.

"The NRL confirmed today it had issued a notice intending to ban a spectator from attending NRL events until such time as the young person can establish that sufficient steps have been taken to address their behaviour," an NRL statement read.

"These steps will include apologising and completing appropriate training and education in respectful behaviour and cultural awareness.

"The NRL thanks Latrell Mitchell for reporting this matter and reaffirms that no form of vilification will be tolerated in rugby league."

The spectator has five days to respond to the NRL's notice.

The Panthers assisted the NRL in their investigation and welcomed the punishment handed down to the spectator, who is believed to be a Sydney Roosters fan.

"After working closely with the NRL throughout the investigation process, Panthers supports the decision made by NRL," the Panthers' statement read.

"Panthers will continue to work towards making all players, staff and fans feel safe and welcome at games at BlueBet Stadium."

Mitchell scored two tries and was instrumental in the Rabbitohs beating the Panthers 20-18 in their follow-up meeting last month.

LeagueNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Webster plays down clash against former mentor Cleary

Webster plays down clash against former mentor Cleary

Penrith and the Warriors collide in the NRL's Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, but not quite under the circumstances most were recently predicting.

5:27pm

Warriors utility Walker escapes ban, free to play Roosters

Warriors utility Walker escapes ban, free to play Roosters

The match review committee initially offered Dylan Walker a two-match ban for making contact with Eliesa Katoa's head in a three-man tackle during the Warriors' Anzac Day loss.

Fri, Apr 28

Warriors ring mass changes as injuries take their toll

Warriors ring mass changes as injuries take their toll

Wed, Apr 26

0:35

Proud Webster praises beaten-up Warriors after Storm defeat

Proud Webster praises beaten-up Warriors after Storm defeat

Wed, Apr 26

Warriors 'couldn't be more delighted' to welcome back RTS

Warriors 'couldn't be more delighted' to welcome back RTS

Fri, Apr 21

Niall Williams Guthrie 'couldn't say no' to NRLW opportunity

Niall Williams Guthrie 'couldn't say no' to NRLW opportunity

Thu, Apr 20

2:01

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

NFL star Patrick Mahomes' brother charged with sexual battery

19 mins ago

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

Two 10-year-olds found working at US McDonald's until 2am

19 mins ago

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

31 mins ago

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

Christopher Luxon speaks from Auckland school

32 mins ago

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

Police release image of man wanted after Auckland burglary

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6