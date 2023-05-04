World
AAP

Second teen charged over QLD car crash that killed 3 woman

10 mins ago
Michale Chandler, 29, Kelsie Davies, 17, and Sheree Robertson, 52, were killed in a crash at Maryborough.

A second teenager has been charged over the theft of a luxury car later involved in a deadly crash in Maryborough, Queensland, that claimed three lives.

Police allege the Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a Maryborough home on Sunday before being involved in the horrific collision that killed three women.

Nurse Sheree Robertson, 52, Kelsie Davies, 17, and pastor Michale Chandler, 29, were killed.

A fourth woman, Kaylah Behrens, 23, who was in the car with Davies and Chandler, survived the impact but remains in critical condition.

The alleged driver — a 13-year-old boy from Bundaberg — has been refused bail charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Police say a second teenager, also 13, helped steal the car but was not in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash.

The Maryborough teen is expected to face court on charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs later this month.

Police have found no evidence a passenger ran from the alleged stolen Mercedes-Benz after the crash.

The tragedy has sparked widespread community outrage as the state government continues to defend the response to youth crime.

