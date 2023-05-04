Otago cave dweller jailed for burning down hut

An Otago cave dweller has been jailed for 13 months after burning down the hut he used to live in.

John Russell Black, 58, pleaded guilty to arson earlier this year in the Dunedin District Court. He appeared again for sentencing today.

The man known as Little John made national headlines after a Stuff story revealed he had lived in a cave, on and off, for over a decade, even performing DIY dentistry there with a pair of pliers.

He was referred to as living off the grid as a cave dweller during the sentencing.

Previously, he had been living in the hut on a friend's property near Outram in exchange for working around the property.

The hut had no running water or electricity, however, the court heard he called it home.

Black had a falling out with the owner and was trespassed after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in 2021.

The owners then asked him to remove his belongings nearly a year later.

Judge Michael Turner said he got upset and retaliated by burning down the hut last October.

"When he was told he needed to remove his items from the property, he thought the owners were going to use it for something. He sneaks back, removes his items, tips over the kerosene lamp, makes sure that the wick is on a bed and soaks a piece of rag... Places it on the floor by the entrance, lights it and leaves."

His counsel requested a sentence of community service, saying her client was not a risk to the public.

Judge Turner disagreed, saying arson was a serious offence and it was premeditated.

"How is he not a risk to the public when he sets fire to a property because he is incensed with what he perceives to be him being treated badly?"

No reparations for the hut were sought and no emotional reparation payments were offered by Black.

Judge Turner said Black had convinced himself that he was the owner of the hut and expressed no remorse for his actions, instead he had defended them.

The maximum sentence for the charge of arson is seven years.

