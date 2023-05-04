Bragging rights, rent on the line in Blues-Moana Pasifika clash

There will be more than just cross city bragging rights on the line for All Black Dalton Papali'i when the Blues take on Moana Pasifika this weekend.

The Blues now have three wins on the trot and are looking to solidify their spot in the top four at Eden Park on Saturday night.

The clash is even closer to home for the Blues skipper as he flats with two of the Moana players, Ezekiel Lindenmuth and Sam Slade, so the week's rent is also on the line.

It's been a tense few days in the flat.

"I haven't talked to them. They walk in the door, I walk out the door, so I don't want to talk to them right now. When it comes game time maybe a couple of cheap shots in the ruck maybe. But yeah, all jokes aside it's going to be a good one."

Papali'i says it will be a significant adjustment to the cauldron that was Latoka.

"To be honest, I've played in a lot of places but that has probably got to be the hardest game I've ever played."

The 25-year-old says it was like stepping out of a shower when walking off the field in Fiji and he dropped 3kg due to the heat.

"It will be a bit different this week so we just got to stick to our game plan. We've implemented a game plan that all the boys have bought into, we've just got to nail your role and the bigger picture will come together."

The All Black flanker jokes that rent will be increased for the losers.

"Yeah 50 bucks up on the rent for them. I'll try to play a bit of mind games off-field to try affect them on-field."

Moana Pasifika has a number of attacking threats across the park, none more so than centre Levi Aumua and winger Timoci Tavatavanawai.

"Those are key players for them, they have a few highlight reels around and can score tries from everywhere but one good thing with our coaches and our players is that we leave no stone unturned, we try really learn the opposition we're playing so I think we pretty good in a good spot at the moment."

Papali'i says it was particularly satisfying to dominate and grind down the Drua at set piece.

"Drua like to play fast, we can't fall into their tempo and I think we controlled the set piece and that was the reason we took the game away."

Several players return to the starting lineup this weekend with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck partnering Bryce Heem in the midfield.

Dalton Papali'i and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have a moment at Blues training. (Source: Photosport)

"[Tuivasa-Sheck] is a freak, having his presence and aura is huge, sometimes you look and see him and still get a special feeling to have that calibre of player in the team."

Meanwhile, Taufa Funaki and AJ Lam get their first starts of the season at halfback and wing, respectively.

Assistant coach Paul Tito says it is an exciting opportunity for a number fo players.

"He has been a bit unlucky, AJ. He has been down to start a couple times and and pulled up lame in the captain's run. So a big day for him he gets his opportunity and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do because we know what he can do."

Another positional change sees Beauden Barrett shift to fullback.

"Beaudie gets a bit more space out wide and we all know what he can do with space."

Tito says they are not taking the winless Moana lightly.

"They have got a lot to prove; it's a cross cross-city rivalry and it's not far away. I know their coaches well and they'll be right up for this one.

"So we've got to make sure that we can control what we can control and do the basics well. They have threats all over the park and their mindset this week will be to knock over the Blues."

Blues v Moana Pasifika, Saturday May 6, Eden Park, 7:05pm

Blues: 1. Ofa Tuungafasi, 2. Kurt Eklund, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. James Tucker, 5. Sam Darry, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Dalton Papali'i (c), 8. Cam Suafoa, 9. Taufa Funaki, 10. Harry Plummer, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 13. Bryce Heem, 14. AJ Lam, 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves: 16. Soane Vikena, 17. Joshua Fusitu'a, 18. James Lay, 19. Tom Robinson, 20. Anton Segner, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

By Jonty Dine for rnz.co.nz