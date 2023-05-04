Rugby
Boks captain Kolisi's RWC odds uncertain after knee surgery

19 mins ago
South African Rugby has confirmed that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi underwent knee surgery and says it is unclear if he will be fit for this year's Rugby World Cup.

Reports emerged late last month that the loose forward, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan four years ago, suffered a partial ACL tear playing for the Sharks against Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

"Kolisi underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation," governing body SA Rugby said in a statement.

"Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play."

SA Rugby and Kolisi's club had remained tight-lipped about his condition over the last 10 days. The player's wife Rachel first confirmed the surgery via social media at the weekend.

Kolisi, one of the most respected figures in the game, is due to move to French club Racing 92 after the World Cup, which runs from September 8-October 28.

It is now a race against time for the 31-year-old to make the squad for the tournament in France.

"We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible," said Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.

South Africa, who name their final 33-man squad on August 8, begin their title defence against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.

