Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

The union representing 11,500 film, television, and other entertainment writers is now on strike.

It's the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years. Here's a look at the storylines the fight has spawned.

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the centre of the dispute. The guild says that despite increasing series budgets, writers’ share of that money has consistently shrunk.

Streaming services' use of smaller staffs — known in the industry as “mini rooms” — for shorter stints has made sustained income harder to come by, the guild says.

And the number of writers working at guild minimums has gone from about a third to about half in the past decade. Writers of the comedy-variety show for streaming have no minimum protections at all, the guild says.

“On TV staffs, more writers are working at a minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks,” the guild said in a March report.

The lack of a regular seasonal calendar in streaming has depressed pay. Further, the report says. And scheduled annual pay bumps under the current contract have fallen well short of increases in inflation.

According to industry trade outlet Variety, the weekly minimum for a staff writer on a television series in the 2019-2020 season was NZ$7323.

They work an average of 29 weeks on a network show for NZ$212,376 annually or an average of 20 weeks on a streaming show for NZ$146,466. For a writer-producer, the figure is NZ$11,223 per week.

Striking writers walk the picket line outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in 2007. (Source: Associated Press)

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood’s studios, streamers and production companies, say their priority is “the long-term health and stability of the industry”, and they are dedicated to reaching “a fair and reasonable agreement.”

Late-night talk shows, heavily dependent on same-day, current-events-based comedy writing, will be the first to feel a strike's effect. The shows have been the de facto frontline during previous writers' strikes.

Shows like NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! are scheduled to air new episodes this week. They haven't yet announced their plans but will likely shift to reruns now.

James Corden’s farewell to his Late Late Show Thursday night was well-timed.

Saturday Night Live has a slightly longer production timeline but is even more dependent on its writers. A strike would upend the last three episodes of this season, starting with Saturday's show with host Pete Davidson.

The status of daytime talk shows, which lean more into host chats and interviews, would be less certain. ABC's The View was uninterrupted during the last strike, which began late in 2007 and ended early in 2008.

Writers have gone on strike six times, more than any group in Hollywood.

The first came in 1960, a Writers Guild walkout that lasted nearly five months. Strikes followed in 1973, 1981, and 1985. The longest work stoppage, lasting exactly five months, came in 1988.

The 2007-2008 strike was resolved after three months. Among the main concessions the writers won were requirements that fledgling streaming shows would have to hire guild writers if their budgets were big enough.

It was an early harbinger of nearly every entertainment labour fight in the years that followed.