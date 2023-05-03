Two injured after restaurant's pizza oven explodes in Nelson

Fire and Emergency said a pizza oven explosion in a Richmond restaurant appeared to have been caused by someone drilling into a gas pipe.

Emergency services were alerted to the explosion on Lower Queen Street shortly before 11am today.

Two people were treated for moderate and minor injuries at the scene.

Fire investigator Craig Piner said gas began escaping when people were installing a shelf on the wall.

"It was lucky there were only minor injuries," he said.

"People should always check for utilities before drilling into a wall.

"The explosion was confined to the restaurant which should re-open in a few days once the wall was repaired."

