New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Two injured after restaurant's pizza oven explodes in Nelson

1:23pm
FENZ officers at the scene of the explosion.

FENZ officers at the scene of the explosion. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Fire and Emergency said a pizza oven explosion in a Richmond restaurant appeared to have been caused by someone drilling into a gas pipe.

Emergency services were alerted to the explosion on Lower Queen Street shortly before 11am today.

Two people were treated for moderate and minor injuries at the scene.

Fire investigator Craig Piner said gas began escaping when people were installing a shelf on the wall.

"It was lucky there were only minor injuries," he said.

"People should always check for utilities before drilling into a wall.

"The explosion was confined to the restaurant which should re-open in a few days once the wall was repaired."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandNelsonAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

2 Auckland companies fined after builder paralysed in fall

The worker fell 3m from an unguarded second floor void at a construction site in September 2020.

Tue, May 2

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Mon, May 1

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

Sun, Apr 30

3:26

Two killed in separate fatal crashes on NZ roads

Two killed in separate fatal crashes on NZ roads

Sun, Apr 30

Motorcross community mourns death of young rider at Taupō event

Motorcross community mourns death of young rider at Taupō event

Sun, Apr 30

Two seriously injured after SH1 crash involving campervan

Two seriously injured after SH1 crash involving campervan

Sat, Apr 29

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Mother of bride killed by drunk driver devastated by loss

Mother of bride killed by drunk driver devastated by loss

39 mins ago

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

Around-the-world regatta runs into 8000km-long seaweed belt

3:31pm

Is Whaitiri a loss to Labour? One former colleague says no

Is Whaitiri a loss to Labour? One former colleague says no

3:19pm

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

3:02pm

Oli Jager 'back in the colours' after coaching while injured

Oli Jager 'back in the colours' after coaching while injured

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6