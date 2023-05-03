World
Associated Press

Suspected gunman caught after 5 killed in Texas mass shooting

1:48pm
This undated photo released by the FBI (Houston) shows Francisco Oropeza.

This undated photo released by the FBI (Houston) shows Francisco Oropeza.

Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbours, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested today, four days after the shooting on Saturday in the town of Cleveland, about 72 kilometres north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Oropeza was arrested without incident, Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Oropeza that included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza had fled the scene after the attack that also left four adults dead. He said his deputies had been called to the suspect’s house at least one other time previously over shooting rounds in his yard.

Law enforcement authorities responded to a scene where five people were shot.

Law enforcement authorities responded to a scene where five people were shot.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who faced backlash over drawing attention to the victims’ immigration status, had offered a $50,000 reward over the weekend for any tips that might lead to the gunman.

While doing so, the three-term governor described all the victims as "illegal immigrants" — a potentially false statement that his office walked back and apologised for yesterday.

More than 250 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including the US Marshals, were part of a growing search.

The alleged shooter is a Mexican national who has been deported four times, according to US immigration officials. The gunman was first deported in March 2009 and last in July 2016. He was also deported in September 2009 and January 2012.

The victims were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

