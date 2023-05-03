Entertainment
1News / Associated Press

'I'm done' - Ed Sheeran to quit music if he loses copyright case

25 mins ago
Ed Sheeran, left, arrives at federal court in New York.

Ed Sheeran, left, arrives at federal court in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

Ed Sheeran said he'll quit music if he loses his copyright trial which alleges he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On to make a new tune a decade ago.

When asked if what would happen if he loses the trial yesterday, Sheeran gave an emphatic answer from the witness stand.

“If that happens, I’m done – I’m stopping,” the New York Post reports Sheeran said. “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”

It comes as Sheeran said he's heard from other singers since the trial began last week because they share his worries about litigation resulting from their songwriting.

He didn't identify any of them, but said they're cheering him on — grateful that he's standing up against what all songwriters view as a threat to their work.

“When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said.

The trial, now in its second week, stems from a lawsuit filed by Townsend’s heirs several years ago. They seek unspecified damages.

