Govt ramps up Ukraine support as Hipkins in UK

New Zealand is increasing its military, humanitarian, legal and economic support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the new measures while visiting New Zealand Defence Force personnel training Ukrainian soldiers at the Salisbury Army Training area outside of London, in the United Kingdom.

The new assistance includes extending the training deployment of 95 NZDF personnel until June 30 2024 and adding two additional NZDF staff to conduct space training programmes for members of the Ukraine Armed Forces in Poland until June 30 2024.

"For more than a year, New Zealand has stood with the people of Ukraine as they have been subject to a brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion by Russia," Hipkins said.

"Since February last year, New Zealand has taken significant and unprecedented actions to support Ukraine, including the deployment of NZDF troops into Europe and passing the Russia Sanctions Act that has enabled us to impose targeted sanctions for the first time outside of the UN framework.''

Over the past year, New Zealand has contributed more than $78 million of financial and military support.

The announcement also includes:

$2 million to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to support the provision of healthcare, food assistance, clean water, shelter and other assistance

$1.5 million to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, providing humanitarian support

$500,000 towards a New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership with New Zealand NGOs on regional refugee response

$1.3 million will go to the International Criminal Court's Prosecutor's office and Trust Fund to help ensure legal accountability and justice for victims in Ukraine

"Today's package shows our resolve has not waned and our ongoing support for Ukraine and the international response has not diminished.''

"Unfortunately, the conflict appears set to continue for some time. We and like-minded partners will not back off and allow Russia to impose their might on the innocent people of Ukraine," he said.

So far, 440 NZDF personnel have been deployed to support Ukraine, with 279 directly involved in the artillery and infantry training being carried out in the United Kingdom.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said more than 1000 Ukraine military have been trained.

"The extension of this deployment of 95 personnel providing training and supporting for the Ukrainian armed forces for a further year demonstrates both our ongoing commitment to the defence of their homeland as well as the value of this commitment.

"In addition to the infantry training, the NZDF has been invited by the United States to support the training of Ukrainian personnel in western-led space operations and increase their interoperability with like-minded partners. This work may also include the training of Polish Armed Forces personnel," Little said.

NZDF personnel deployed to Europe will not enter Ukraine.

The NZDF will conclude its contribution of New Zealand-based open-source intelligence capability, which commenced in March 2022 to support the UK and other European partners' intelligence requirements.

More than 12 months on from the start of the invasion, this no longer requires New Zealand support.

Further sanctions

The prime minister has also announced further sanctions targeting those supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand now has sanctions targeting more than 1500 Russian and Belarussian individuals and entities.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

"These sanctions cover senior leaders of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Russia's internal security and intelligence service, the FSB itself, as well as other Russian individuals and entities who develop and procure weapons, technology and communication systems, and provide services such as transport and insurance - all vital to Russia's ability to wage war.

"Iranian individuals and entities are also being sanctioned for providing direct military support to Russia for its illegal war in Ukraine.'

"These sanctions are working. Our comprehensive trade sanctions have effectively decoupled the New Zealand and Russian economies. Since our trade sanctions were put in place total imports have fallen by almost 99%.

"We continue to condemn Russia's egregious and illegal actions. We repeat our call for President Putin to cease Russia's war against Ukraine, withdraw troops and then enter diplomatic negotiations to resolve this war," Mahuta said.

