Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

14 mins ago
Michaela Foster controls the ball for the Phoenix.

Michaela Foster controls the ball for the Phoenix. (Source: Photosport)

Michaela Foster and Oskar Zawada have scooped the majority of the player accolades at the Wellington Phoenix's annual awards night.

They have been crowned the players of the year, on top of a number of other honours.

Foster and Zawada were also named the players', members' and media players of the year.

Originally signed as a scholarship player, Foster, 24, quickly established herself as a key member of the women's A-League side.

The playmaking fullback went on to start all 18 of the Phoenix's matches, with her ability to take set pieces with both feet a particular asset.

Foster's round 12 goal against Brisbane Roar, a free-kick from 35 yards out, was also voted the women's goal of the year.

"I owe a lot to the Phoenix and to the coaching staff, to Nat (Lawrence) and Callum (Holmes), for the effort they put into me and for taking a shot on me this year," Foster said.

"A huge thanks to the whole management team for the time and effort they put into me to let me get on to the field and show what I could do."

Zawada, 27, enjoyed his most prolific goalscoring season as a professional, scoring 15 times to claim the men's golden boot award in addition to his other accolades.

Oskar Zawada reacts to a missed shot for the Phoenix.

Oskar Zawada reacts to a missed shot for the Phoenix. (Source: Photosport)

The Polish striker featured in 25 of the Phoenix men's regular season matches, missing just one game for the birth of his son Leo.

He scored in five successive games on two occasions and was also credited with a couple of assists.

"It (the awards) means a lot," Zawada said. I will not lie. If you work hard…it is always nice to get respect.

"It's a team sport…but such rewards also are nice because they show you're on the right path."

Young forward Milly Clegg was awarded the women's golden boot after scoring four goals in her maiden A-League season. She was also named the members' under-23 women's player of the year.

Right back Callan Elliott was voted the members' under-23 men's player of the year, while midfielder Clayton Lewis collected the men's goal of the year award for his fifth round free-kick against Macarthur FC.

To cap the evening, Lily Alfeld was presented the Lloyd Morrison Spirit of the Phoenix award for her incredible attitude throughout the women's season, despite being forced to miss the entirety of the A-League with injury.

