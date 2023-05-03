New Zealand

'Extreme danger' at Gisborne beaches until after winter

6:00am
Logs littered Gisborne's Waikanae Beach last month after bad weather hit the region at Easter. The district council says it won't clean the beach until after winter.

Logs littered Gisborne's Waikanae Beach last month after bad weather hit the region at Easter. The district council says it won't clean the beach until after winter. (Source: Liam Clayton / Gisborne Herald)

Gisborne beaches will not be cleaned of woody debris until after winter despite the district council labelling the issue one of "extreme danger".

Forestry companies worked around the tides for weeks following Cyclone Gabrielle to clear Midway and Waikanae beaches of branches and whole logs.

But heavy rain over Easter washed more wood ashore, prompting the council to reinstate signs warning of danger.

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the council was "extremely concerned" about the continued levels of wood still being brought ashore.

"A clean-up of the beaches by council will be done after winter as we are mindful that over the winter season, more rain will bring more logs ashore," she said.

"This would mean beaches remain a risk to all users until then."

The council normally spends around $200,000 a year removing debris from its beaches, but that total ballooned to $360,000 in 2021.

Thatcher Swann said they had approached forestry collective Eastland Wood Council for help with the next clean-up.

Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club manager Clara Wilson was concerned winter temperatures wouldn’t make any difference to the risk posed to beach users, noting recent accidents had occurred in the shallows.

In January, a 12-year-old boy died at Waikanae Beach after being struck by a log he was climbing on.

Last month, a girl was admitted to Gisborne Hospital with serious pelvic injuries after being pinned by a log further down the beach.

Wilson said patrols ended about a month ago, meaning there was an increased risk due to "far fewer eyes looking out for people".

"Even when the surf’s quite small, the sea does move those big logs around a lot.

"It is a concern, especially having two serious accidents in a short space of time."

The beach was looking good before Easter but the situation changed quickly with the arrival of more bad weather.

"Two days of heavy rain and it’s almost back to square one again. It’s gutting for everyone."

Last week, Eastland Wood Council contractors began removing wood debris from Tolaga Bay/Ūawa, supported by local forestry companies.

A ministerial inquiry into woody debris (including forestry slash) and sediment in Tairāwhiti and Wairoa is ongoing, with an outcome expected on May 12.

By Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

