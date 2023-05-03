World
AAP

Average Sydney rental price reaches record highs

5:22pm
Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sydney Harbour Bridge. (Source: Getty)

The average Sydney renter is now paying NZD$760 a week to keep a roof over their head with the price expected to spiral further as landlords pass on the latest interest rate increase.

The cost of renting a home in Sydney jumped 13.1% over the past year, with landlords putting up rentals 1.3% in April, data released by Core Logic on Wednesday shows.

Rent is up in all capital cities by an average of 11.7%, as the pain from 11 rate rises flows from home owners to tenants.

The Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA) says the only way to correct the escalating crisis is for the government to urgently invest in social and affordable housing.

"This is not the sort of record anyone in Australia wants to break," chief executive Mark Degotardi said on Wednesday.

"It is yet more proof that renters in NSW and across the country are at crisis point.

"The housing emergency is growing more and more dire."

Landlords would pass on the the cost of Tuesday's interest rate rise to tenants, he said.

"And the vacancy rate in NSW is also at a record low, so we can expect rents to climb even further."

The Real Estate Institute of NSW is calling for an "immediate and expeditious inquiry" followed by a "brutal action plan".

It says the government and industry need to work together to build thousands of homes to prevent a housing catastrophe.

Chief executive Tim McKibbin said the disparity between demand and supply is set to worsen, putting unprecedented pressure on a housing market already unable to cope.

"It's time for action and this means government and industry working together now," he said.

The NSW Greens and their federal counterparts continue calling for a rent freeze, closing loopholes which allow bidding wars between prospective tenants.

The NSW government has said it is committed to banning no-grounds evictions and secret rental bidding, meaning real estate agents have to disclose when prospective tenants up their bids at rental property inspections.

The state government will also install a rental commissioner to advocate for tenants and a portable bond scheme allowing renters to transfer their bonds from one property to another.

Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins will meet her state and territory counterparts in Canberra on Wednesday, where they will discuss pathways to strengthening renters' rights.

WorldPropertyAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

Remains of missing man likely found in crocodile stomach

It's believed Kevin Darmody was attacked when retrieving fishing equipment in Far North Queensland.

2:32pm

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

A review detailed different cases of "predatory behaviour" including an officer who sent inappropriate texts and photos to a teenager in state care.

8:45pm

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

Australia to ban recreational vaping in health crackdown

Tue, May 2

2:06

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

Tue, May 2

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Tue, May 2

1:57

Suspected croc attack sparks control measure debate in QLD

Suspected croc attack sparks control measure debate in QLD

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

No US sabbatial, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

2:00

No US sabbatial, no Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's hard line with NZR

25 mins ago

Auckland family fearful after dad shot amid health struggles

2:26

Auckland family fearful after dad shot amid health struggles

50 mins ago

Pay scale introduced for Kōhanga Reo with significant pay rises

2:02

Pay scale introduced for Kōhanga Reo with significant pay rises

56 mins ago

Former Polynesian Panther condemns Immigration NZ's 'dawn raid'

1:25

Former Polynesian Panther condemns Immigration NZ's 'dawn raid'

5:49pm

Govt ramps up Ukraine support as Hipkins in UK

2:17

Govt ramps up Ukraine support as Hipkins in UK

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6