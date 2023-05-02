World
Associated Press

Seven bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

12:03pm
Brittany Brewer.

Brittany Brewer. (Source: GoFundMe)

US authorities discovered the bodies of seven people today while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed.

The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6000 located about 145 kilometres east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims, but authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or a man they may have been with.

“We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters.

Rice declined to confirm the identities of any of the victims, where the bodies were found or any details about weapons that may have been discovered on the property.

“We believe there’s no other threat to the community,” he added.

A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier today for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancelled the advisory the same afternoon.

The advisory for Webster and Brewer had said they were reportedly seen travelling with Jesse McFadden, who was on the state's sex offender registry. Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison records show McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020.

Court records show McFadden was scheduled to appear in court today for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. A message left with McFadden's attorney in that case was not immediately returned.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

A former mortuary worker is accused of setting up the transactions with a man she met through a Facebook group about "oddities".

1:34pm

Covid-19: Unvaccinated travellers allowed into US from next week

Covid-19: Unvaccinated travellers allowed into US from next week

New Zealand dropped its vaccination requirements for foreign travellers last September.

1:00pm

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

10:43am

Windstorm causes up to 60 cars, trucks to crash on US interstate

Windstorm causes up to 60 cars, trucks to crash on US interstate

10:08am

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

9:54am

Adidas sued over Kanye West partnership, fallout

Adidas sued over Kanye West partnership, fallout

9:18am

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Blackmoore murder 'contract killing' motivated by money - Crown

Blackmoore murder 'contract killing' motivated by money - Crown

30 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

50 mins ago

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

1:34pm

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

1:21pm

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6