Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

3:37pm
Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies today, at least if you're Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss.

The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala's not-so-red carpet.

Williams' announcement had particular poignancy given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child.

"Believe me," the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an August essay for Vogue magazine, "I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don't think it's fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family."

Williams was also afforded more agency in announcing her pregnancy this time, sharing the news alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian in an interview with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony.

The first time around, Williams publicly posted a picture in profile on Snapchat, captioned "20 weeks" — which she said was an accident.

Williams, 41, also said in her Vogue essay that she wanted to focus more on her business interests. Their daughter Olympia is now 5.

Kloss, 30, sporting black hair, shared her pregnancy earlier in the night in an interview with another Vogue livestream host Emma Chamberlain, prompting squeals of delight and an offer to babysit from the influencer.

Kloss and husband Josh Kushner also have a son, Levi, who was born in March 2021.

