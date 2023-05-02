Report reveals single parents face discrimination on daily basis

Major changes are needed in how single parents on a benefit are treated, researchers say, after new evidence showing they face stigma and discrimination.

The study, Mako Mama - Mangopare, used a survey and focus groups to get information from 3500 sole parents.

Two thirds said they suffered family violence, with many complaining that government agencies were more likely to investigate them than offer them help.

Head researcher Tania Domett said negative attitudes were affecting access to education, employment, and healthcare for many of the more than 70,000 people receiving Sole Parent Support.

The report, by research group Project Gender, was commissioned by child advocacy group The Peter McKenzie Project and cost nearly $200,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In it, the report's authors made 82 recommendations for change.

"We've got recommendations for government, for communities, for business, for schools, for landlords.

"It really is reaching every single actor that is supposed to be there to support single parents," Domett said.

Report reveals single parents face discrimination on a daily basis. (Source: istock.com)

Many respondents said they struggled to navigate the welfare system and the advice available was unclear and often contradictory.

Almost a third felt they were not receiving benefits they were entitled to or cited the unfair treatment of single parents by Working for Families.

One focus group participant told the researchers: "There's the Working for Families threshold where a family can earn about $130,000 a year and still be eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I lost it at $75K and my house cost me nearly $500 a week and its the same costs! It doesn't cost an extra $75K a year to feed one more adult you know."

Tania Domett said many wanted to work but were choosing the financial security of the low income of a benefit over paying for child care while they pursued paid employment.

Work and Income was the most commonly cited agency where solo parents said they experienced discrimination or unfair treatment.

Domett said a reoccurring theme in focus groups was the overly restrictive relationship status rules.

"Single parents are terrified of even having somebody over because it may be construed as them beginning a relationship. Because if WINZ hear about this [they] will immediately cut their benefit," Domett said.

More than half of single mothers in the report said they avoided dating or entering a relationship because of their benefit.

The report called for a campaign to combat negative attitudes toward single parents and the creation of a "navigators portal" to provide clear information and help single parents to engage with all government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also called for training and ongoing support for policy makers, front-line staff and government officials to reframe the state's responsibilities to single parents towards protection not investigation.

"This report is putting forward a practical blueprint for change. We know that single parents are under the hammer, now we know exactly what to do to support them and we know what to do first and what to do fastest," Domett said.

rnz.co.nz