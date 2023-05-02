Entertainment
Associated Press

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

19 mins ago
Ed Sheeran leaves court.

Ed Sheeran leaves court. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Ed Sheeran said today he’s getting encouragement during his copyright trial from other performers who also worry that they'll be sued as he battles claims that he stole material from Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On to make a new tune a decade ago.

The British singer offered a spirited defence and a lot of singing during a second day on the witness stand after he was called by his lawyer to answer questions at a trial at which he is accused of infringing the copyrights of the 1973 soul classic Gaye created with fellow songwriter Ed Townsend.

Sheeran said he's heard from other singers since the trial began last week because they share his worries about litigation resulting from their songwriting. He didn't identify any of them, but said they're cheering him on — grateful that he's standing up against what all songwriters view as a threat to their work.

“When you write songs, somebody comes after you,” Sheeran said.

The trial, now in its second week, stems from a lawsuit filed by Townsend’s heirs several years ago. They seek unspecified damages.

During an opening statement last week, Townsend attorney Ben Crump said a Zurich concert clip in which Sheeran can be heard segueing on stage between. Let's Get It On and the alleged offending song, Thinking Out Loud, amounted to “smoking gun” proof that Sheeran was violating copyrights.

Sheeran's attorney, Ilene Farkas, countered Crump's claim by providing the jury with a mini-concert Monday from her client, who cheerfully picked up a guitar from behind his witness chair whenever she asked him to demonstrate how he could switch from his song to somebody else's and back again in a practice known as “mashups”.

He said he used the mashups to “spice it up a bit” during concerts, generally choosing songs that utilised similar chords.

“If it's a love song, you might mash it up with another love song,” Sheeran said, suggesting that Elvis Presley's version of Can't Help Falling in Love or the Whitney Houston rendition of I Will Always Love You, written by Dolly Parton, would mash well with Thinking Out Loud.

At one point, Farkas asked her client if he copied anything from Let's Get It On when he wrote his song.

“No,” he said.

Sheeran expressed his admiration for Van Morrison, calling the Northern Irish singer “one of the most important influences in my life”.

He said his record label even referred to Thinking Out Loud as “the Van Morrison song".

Sheeran's good humour all but vanished when he faced cross examination as attorney Patrick Frank asked him about testimony from an expert witness.

“If I can be honest, I think what he's doing here is criminal,” the singer said.

Sheeran didn't hide how irritating he found it that his life of music had landed him in a witness chair.

Sheeran said he couldn't believe that somebody would listen to one of his songs and then “diminish it by saying I stole it”.

He added: “I find it really insulting.”

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band have announced the dates today for their farewell tour called Peace Out.

7:15am

The Chicks announce two New Zealand shows

The Chicks announce two New Zealand shows

The group, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, will plays shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

12:23pm

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

11:39am

Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Tim Bachman dead at 71

Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Tim Bachman dead at 71

Mon, May 1

Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert

Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert

Mon, May 1

Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

Sol3 Mio star goes solo, releases debut album

Fri, Apr 28

3:04

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Watch: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make dazzling Met Gala entrance

0:26

Watch: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make dazzling Met Gala entrance

19 mins ago

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

37 mins ago

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

51 mins ago

Quade Cooper 'on song' for RWC with Wallabies - Eddie Jones

Quade Cooper 'on song' for RWC with Wallabies - Eddie Jones

55 mins ago

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6