Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

A bride who had just got married was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car indicated she was driving 105km/h and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 40km/h.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Miller had just got married, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others on the golf cart were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remains in the Charleston County jail and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Miller's funeral and her husband's medical bills.