World
Associated Press

Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

25 mins ago
Samantha Miller died in the crash shortly after marrying Aric Hutchinson.

Samantha Miller died in the crash shortly after marrying Aric Hutchinson. (Source: GoFundMe)

A bride who had just got married was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car indicated she was driving 105km/h and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 40km/h.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Miller had just got married, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others on the golf cart were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remains in the Charleston County jail and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Miller's funeral and her husband's medical bills.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US mum sentenced for tossing baby in rubbish bin

US mum sentenced for tossing baby in rubbish bin

Alexis Avila was sentenced today to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a rubbish bin behind a shopping centre.

6:42am

Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase

Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months.

8:58pm

2-year-old daughter of NFL star drowns in family pool

2-year-old daughter of NFL star drowns in family pool

12:52pm

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

12:07pm

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

11:28am

2:00

Man arrested after $5m worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

Man arrested after $5m worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

10:39am

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Islamic State leader killed, Turkey claims

Islamic State leader killed, Turkey claims

25 mins ago

Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

40 mins ago

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

7:15am

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

6:59am

We want you! - Calls for Kiwis to join Aussie defence force

3:25

We want you! - Calls for Kiwis to join Aussie defence force

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6