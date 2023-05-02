Entertainment
Met Gala 2023: Red carpet sizzles on fashion's biggest night

Source: Associated Press
The Met Gala's starry carpet was on fire with vintage haute couture today as Dua Lipa walked in a Chanel ballgown from the fashion house's archive and Nicole Kidman chose a look Karl Lagerfeld himself made for her 20 years ago.

Welcome to Met Gala mania on fashion's biggest night of the year.

Lipa, a gala co-chair, wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck that she called “very special” and that she hoped shimmered for the night. The singer’s cream-coloured dress, by Chanel from 1992, was also “very, very special” as it has been on her mood boards, she said.

Claudia Schiffer wore the gown on the runway for its debut, although hers had a matching hat. Lipa's necklace in platinum included a centre diamond of more than 200 carats.

Nicole Kidman said it was Lagerfeld, the late designer and honoree of the night, who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink gown created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in. It was directed by Baz Luhrmann.

“I’m very grateful to wear it,” she told The Associated Press. “He was so much a part of my life, as were his whole team. He was the one really sort of shepherded me … in terms of my love of fashion.”

Kidman's topped off her look with Harry Winston diamonds.

The invitation-only gala earned NZ$27 million million last year for the museum's Costume Institute, a self-funding department with a budget dependent on the A-list affair. The price of attending went up this year to NZ$485,000 for a table and NZ$81,000 for a single ticket.

About 400 guests from fashion, film, music, theatre, sports, tech and social media were asked to dress “in honor of Karl” by gala mastermind Wintour, a close Lagerfeld friend who first signed on to the event in 1995 and took over the helm in 1999.

