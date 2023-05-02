Politics
LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

30 mins ago
Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Broadly, the Government is lowering the threshold for eligible vehicles, lifting fees on higher emitting vehicles, and changing the rebates for zero emissions imports.

50 mins ago

Dawn raid tactics still happening, despite government apology

The government is investigating the case of a Pasifika overstayer who was detained after a dawn raid in South Auckland last week.

12:38pm

Oops! 'Staunch monarchist' MP says 'damn straight' he's a republican

11:48am

1:28

Hipkins has 'warm, insightful' phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

7:43pm

Hipkins appears to 'let the cat out of the bag' over UK trip

6:02pm

0:53

Hipkins rules out means-testing Winter Energy Payment

5:35pm

6 mins ago

Blackmoore murder 'contract killing' motivated by money - Crown

30 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

50 mins ago

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

1:34pm

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

1:21pm

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

