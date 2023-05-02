Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Cher splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards

8:30pm
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen in Los Angeles, California.

Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen in Los Angeles, California. (Source: Getty)

Cher has reportedly split from her rumoured fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer, 76, has been dating Alexander, 37, since November, but a source told TMZ on Monday the couple ended their relationship "a couple of weeks ago", though a reason for the split was not disclosed.

TMZ also said an insider had told them the pair "were never even engaged, despite multiple reports to the contrary", adding they had just decided to "play into the speculation it was an engagement ring" AE had given the singer in December, which was worth a reported NZ$404,593.

At the time, Cher said she wished she could show her late mother, Georgia Holt, the ring, tweeting: "Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing... B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought... I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring."

Alexander gushed in March that Cher was "amazing" with his son.

The rapper had son Slash Electric, three, with his 39-year-old model ex-girlfriend Amber Rose — while Cher has kids Chaz Bono, 54, and 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman — told TMZ: "Chaz is my guy and Elijah, Chaz and Elijah are my guys."

When asked if Cher was a good stepmother to his son, he added: "She is amazing."

And when quizzed about what made him fall in love with the singer and actress, he said: "Just Cher being Cher."

He also said he was focusing on raising his son now when asked if he wanted a kid with the singer.

Referencing Amber's 10-year-old son who she had with her rapper ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 35, he added: "You know, right now I'm just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian."

Rumours Cher and Alexander were engaged started on Christmas Day when Cher shared a photo of a diamond ring being held by Alexander alongside the caption: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

The singer has defended her and Alexander's age gap and relationship by insisting they love each other.

Last year she said they "kiss like teenagers" and has declared: "Love doesn't know math, it sees."

She added in December: "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great… and I think he's quite handsome."

The couple first made headlines in November when they were photographed holding hands after a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Cher previously dated Tom Cruise, 60, when they had a 16-year age gap.

She has also been married twice — to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979 — and had sons Chaz and Elijah with the late musicians, respectively.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Dozens of artists have covered his work, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction and Sarah McLachlan.

7:17pm

New exhibition showcases work from top Kiwi music photographers

New exhibition showcases work from top Kiwi music photographers

The event, in its fifth year, is part of a celebration of Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa - NZ Music Month.

5:00pm

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

11:18am

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

Rock legends Aerosmith announce farewell tour

7:15am

The Chicks announce two New Zealand shows

The Chicks announce two New Zealand shows

Mon, May 1

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Labour's Meka Whaitiri to switch sides to Te Pāti Māori - report

Labour's Meka Whaitiri to switch sides to Te Pāti Māori - report

46 mins ago

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike

8:45pm

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

8:30pm

Cher splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards

Cher splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards

8:00pm

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

3:34

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6