Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Gordon Lightfoot, Canada's legendary folk singer-songwriter known for If You Could Read My Mind and Sundown and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, has died. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital on Monday (local time). His cause of death was not immediately available.

Considered one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto's Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot went on to record 20 studio albums and pen hundreds of songs, including Carefree Highway, Early Morning Rain and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

In the 1970s, Lightfoot garnered five Grammy nominations, three platinum records and nine gold records for albums and singles. In the more than 60 years since he launched his career, he performed in well over 1500 concerts and recorded 500 songs.

He toured late into his life. Just last month, he cancelled upcoming US and Canadian shows, citing health issues.

"We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

"Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music — and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever."

Once called a "rare talent" by Bob Dylan, dozens of artists have covered his work, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane's Addiction and Sarah McLachlan.

During his career, Lightfoot collected 12 Juno Awards, including one in 1970 when it was called the Gold Leaf.

In 1986, he was inducted into the Canadian Recording Industry Hall of Fame, now the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He received the Governor General’s award in 1997 and was ushered into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2001.