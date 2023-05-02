World
AAP

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor

8:45am
Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor (file image)

Adelaide pair charged after kids found living in 'extreme' squalor (file image) (Source: istock.com)

More cases of child neglect in South Australia have emerged a week after an extremely rare string of manslaughter charges were laid.

Two women have been bailed to appear in an Adelaide court in June over the alleged criminal neglect of three children.

The children were found in December "living in a state of extreme squalor with no food present at the home", police say.

"The children were in an unkempt and dirty condition," police said on Monday.

After detectives deemed the home to be "uninhabitable" the children aged 14, five and three were removed from the property for their safety.

Two women also living at the home, aged 32 and 59, were arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of criminal neglect.

Each also faces three charges of failing to provide appropriate food and accommodation.

The charges follow a rare bundle of arrests on April 26 resulting in manslaughter charges over the deaths of three children in separate cases of alleged neglect.

One of the children, Charlie Nowland, was found unresponsive in her family's Munno Para home in July and died in hospital.

Four agencies - child protection, housing, human services and education - all had interactions with the family before her mother was charged last week.

A man faces a manslaughter charge over the February 2022 death of seven-year-old Makai Wanganeen while a 54-year-old woman faces an identical charge over the October 2018 death of Jasmine Wilmott, 15.

SA's child protection agency has faced months of criticism over its handling of numerous cases of abuse and neglect, particularly those involving the death of a seven-year-old boy in February last year and a six-year-old girl in July.

The agency was criticised in 2020 when it was revealed two 13-year-old girls in state care had become pregnant, one to a convicted paedophile.

A new agency head is expected to be announced within a fortnight.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustraliaSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story

Wilson Garcia's wife and son were among five people killed after Francisco Oropeza was asked by his neighbours to shoot his gun further away from their house.

9:54am

Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

Newlywed bride killed as speeding drunk driver slams golf cart

Samantha Miller died after the car smashed into the golf cart she and her husband were on at around 100km/h.

7:51am

US mum sentenced for tossing baby in rubbish bin

US mum sentenced for tossing baby in rubbish bin

6:42am

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

Shock and sadness after MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

6:15am

1:57

Suspected croc attack sparks control measure debate in QLD

Suspected croc attack sparks control measure debate in QLD

9:40pm

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

3:48pm

0:22

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Watch: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make dazzling Met Gala entrance

0:26

Watch: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make dazzling Met Gala entrance

19 mins ago

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

Other artists cheering on Ed Sheeran in copyright trial

37 mins ago

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

Wellington rain radar online again after major upgrade

51 mins ago

Quade Cooper 'on song' for RWC with Wallabies - Eddie Jones

Quade Cooper 'on song' for RWC with Wallabies - Eddie Jones

55 mins ago

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6