Webster says Warriors to blame for Roosters defeat, not ref

10:16am
Warrior Demitric Sifakula on the charge against the Roosters yesterday.

Warrior Demitric Sifakula on the charge against the Roosters yesterday. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors coach Andrew Webster says the match officials were not to blame for his side's 14-0 defeat to the Roosters in heavy rain at Mt Smart Stadium yesterday.

The Warriors are now on a two-game slide and in eighth position with a match against the Panthers in the NRL's "magic" round to come in Brisbane on Saturday.

Webster said the officiating had "no impact on the result", despite a dubious non-call on what looked to be a clear-cut shoulder charge by Rooster Sitili Tupouniua at a crucial moment in the second half.

To make matters worse, Tupouniua scored shortly afterwards.

"We were the ones who had the impact on the result tonight," Webster said.

"We're gutted we didn't get the result.

"I felt like we had enough ball to win tonight, so I'm not frustrated about that part. I knew it was going to be the case that we weren't going to be perfect. I wish we'd iced a couple of tries.

"We dropped the ball over the line but to their credit they came up with some really good defensive effort to stop us."

The Warriors took the field without their injured captain Tohu Harris and in-form fullback Charnze Niccol-Klokstad, but Rooster's coach Trent Robinson still regarded them as a real threat.

"They still had their spine in order, so they still had a lot of experience there," he said.

"Tohu Harris is probably the key to the way they've decided to play the pack this year. But a lot of the wraps have been on Wayde (Egan) and Shaun (Johnson) and we did a really good job on them tonight."

Brandon Smith earned Robinson's praise for his ability to set up the game-clinching try to Tupouniua.

The Roosters celebrate during their win.

The Roosters celebrate during their win. (Source: Photosport)

"He (Smith) has brought a lot of energy for us. It takes a while to understand a new club system … he's started to imprint his runs and kicks into the game."

The Roosters had struggled away from home so far this season, losing all three of their previous matches outside of the new Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

"I felt the calmness for the first time this year on the goal line," Robinson said.

"If we didn't do that, we would have offered momentum. They had field position but they didn't have momentum, which was the difference. We continued to control that. Fourteen-nil, I'll take that in Auckland."

The match came on a five-day turnaround for both sides after they'd played their traditional Anzac Day fixtures. The win lifts the Roosters into the top four.

