Trial to start for two accused of involvement in murder of young mum

The trial of two people accused of being involved in the murder of a young mother more than 25 years ago is due to start today in Christchurch.

In 1995 Angela Blackmoore, 21, was stabbed to death in her Wainoni home, while her two-year-old son slept nearby.

It became a cold case after decades with little progress until two people were arrested in late 2019.

In June 2020 Jeremy Powell was sentenced to a minimum of ten years in prison after pleading guilty to Blackmoore's murder.

Powell said the murder was organised by others, and that he was offered $10,000 for the killing.

David Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum are scheduled to appear in the High Court in Christchurch today on murder charges over Blackmoore's death.

Wright-Meldrum was arrested in October 2019, at the same time as Powell. Hawken was arrested in May 2020.

At Powell's sentencing, Justice Cameron Mander said Blackmoore's murder was a cold-blooded execution, which was planned and premeditated.

rnz.co.nz