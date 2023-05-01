Sydney paramedic fatally stabbed while on duty to be farewelled

A respected paramedic killed in the line of duty will be farewelled south of Sydney in a service centred on celebrating the young father's life.

Steven Tougher, a 29-year-old expecting his second child with wife Madison, was stabbed while on a night shift break in southwestern Sydney on April 14.

His death led to an outpouring of tributes from relatives, colleagues and state leaders, as well as his former nursing colleagues.

Monday's service at the University of Wollongong is expected to be attended by Premier Chris Minns, Health Minister Ryan Park, the late paramedic's NSW Ambulance colleagues and a host of friends and relatives.

It is being called "a celebration of the life of Steven" rather than a funeral, at the request of his family.

"Steven had an uncanny ability to connect with people, to truly understand their needs, and to provide care with genuine warmth and empathy," the Tougher family said shortly after his death.

"He was always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a lending hand and brought joy to those around him."

Tougher and his wife Madison had recently married and were expecting their second child within weeks.

More than $500,000 has been raised to support Madison and the couple's children.

The 7100 donors include numerous branches of NSW Ambulance and paramedicine organisations in South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.

Tens of thousands of people have also backed a call from Tougher's father Jeff for mandatory sentences on those who kill or assault people in the line of duty.

The premier has instructed the attorney-general and his department and cabinet to look at potential changes to the law.

Laws penalising those who wound police and other law enforcement officers with up to 14 years in prison were expanded by the Perrottet government in 2022 to include paramedics and other frontline emergency services workers.

Tougher's alleged attacker has been charged with murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

The man has been in custody since the attack and is due to face a Sydney court on June 28.

The day after the attack, his lawyer told AAP he believed his client had been receiving extensive mental health treatment but was "off treatment and medication" at the time of Tougher's stabbing.