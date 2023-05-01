New Zealand

Mosque attack hero surprised to be invited to King's coronation

9:19pm
New Zealand Cross recipient Abdul Aziz. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Abdul Aziz, who confronted the terrorist who attacked Linwood Islamic Centre, is preparing to travel to the UK as part of the country's official delegation at King Charles' coronation.

Aziz was armed with only an EFTPOS machine when he chased away the terrorist on 15 March 2019.

Now the New Zealand Cross recipient is heading to the UK as a part of the country's official delegation accompanying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in London this weekend.

Other delegation members include Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, the head of the Kīngitanga movement, Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, and his wife, Makau Ariki Atawhai, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata.

Aziz told First Up he was surprised and honoured to receive an email invitation, and it will enable him to visit Britain for the first time.

He said his family and friends were also happy for him to be chosen.

He met both King Charles and Prince William on their visits to Christchurch after the mosque attacks. He expressed the hope that he would get a chance to speak to them again during any social events organised around the coronation.

When told that coronation quiche could be on the royal menu - an initiative of King Charles - he said he had never eaten it before, but if it has been chosen by the King, he was confident it would be "amazing".

Aziz was hopeful he would have some time after the coronation to visit a UK-based family who lost an uncle in the mosque attacks.

"They know I'm coming, and they are very happy."

He will take time after the main royal event to go sightseeing for about a week before returning home.

