Liverpool snatch last-gasp winner to silence Spurs

8:02am

Substitute Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 after a wild finish to their Premier League game this morning.

Trailing 3-0 after only 15 minutes at Anfield, Tottenham rallied to make it 3-3 through Richarlison's strike in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But Jota responded almost immediately to secure a fourth straight win in the league and boost Liverpool's bid for Europa League qualification at least.

Tottenham had recovered from going 2-0 down against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw on Friday.

The Londoners looked like securing another comeback draw after Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored inside 15 minutes.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, 2nd left, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Spurs. (Source: Associated Press)

Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs in the 39th and Son Heung-min added another in the 77th.

Richarlison came off the bench to equalise, but the visitors' celebrations were cut short by Jota's goal.

Liverpool moved up to fifth and two points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.

A week after conceding five in the opening 21 minutes at Newcastle, Tottenham had another nightmare opening at Anfield, with Jones scoring in the third, Diaz doubling Liverpool's lead in the fifth before Salah converted from the penalty spot.

Kane equaled Wayne Rooney’s record of 208 Premier League goals to start Spurs' comeback, with Son and Richarlison scoring in the second half.

Jota's winner was his fifth goal in four appearances, which still gives Liverpool an outside chance of challenging for the top four.

Liverpool is seven points behind fourth-place Manchester United having played a game more.

0:41

