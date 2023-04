F1: Ocon wants action after avoiding Baku pit-lane disaster

Esteban Ocon has demanded Formula One's governing body takes action after he said a "big disaster" was narrowly avoided in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Alpine driver Ocon came within inches of colliding with a cluster of individuals when he stopped for tyres on the final lap of this morning's race.

On-board video footage from the French driver's car showed dozens of people - who had gathered at the entrance to the pit-lane with the race still ongoing - scrambling to get out of his way.

"It could have been a big, big one today," said Ocon. "I got close to them and I had to back off.

"I would not have liked to have been in there with the speed I was arriving. If I missed the braking point it could have been a big disaster. It was crazy."

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative from the FIA was summoned to see the race stewards, with the sporting federation itself confirming it had launched an investigation into the near-miss.

"I don't understand why they are starting to prep the podium while we are still racing. There is one lap to go. I am arriving at 300kph and I am braking very late," said Ocon.

"It is clear. We need to wait until all the cars have passed the chequered flag and ensure there is no racing in the pit lane. It is not a mystery. It is very simple.

"We don't want to see this happening again. I am sure the FIA has seen it and they will take action. And if they don't take action, I will go and speak to them."

After summoning the FIA, the race stewards said it was "fortunate that there were no serious consequences", and said the governing body must take "immediate steps" to "ensure this situation does not occur again".