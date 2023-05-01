World
13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

12:07pm
File picture of an Australian police car.

File picture of an Australian police car. (Source: istock.com)

A teenage boy has been charged with killing three people in a multi-car crash after he allegedly stole a Mercedes from a Queensland home.

The 13-year-old was allegedly driving the stolen car when it crashed into the back of a Holden on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough about 10.45pm on Sunday.

The Holden then hit a Mazda travelling in the opposite direction, killing the second car's driver and sole occupant, a 52-year-old Torquay woman.

The driver and passenger of the Holden, a 17-year-old Oakhurst girl and 29-year-old Maryborough woman, also died at the scene.

A second passenger in the Holden, a 23-year-old Tinana woman, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said a passenger in the Mercedes was believed to have fled the scene of the crash, while the 13-year-old sustained minor injuries to his foot during the crash.

The Bundaberg boy had allegedly taken the Mercedes from a home in Maryborough about two hours before the fatal crash.

He was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The teen is due to appear in Maroochydore Childrens Court at a later date.

Police are still investigating the incident and have asked for information from anyone who saw the silver Mercedes in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay area before the crash.

