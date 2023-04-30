Tall Blacks face daunting World Cup opener against USA

New Zealand has the daunting prospect of opening their Basketball World Cup tournament in the Philippines against the United States, with Greece and Jordan also in their pool.

The USA are ranked No.2 in the wold behind Spain. The Tall Blacks are ranked 26th, with Jordan 33 and Greece 9. The tournament will be held in the Philippines and Japan.

FIBA held the World Cup draw in Manila this morning, when the 32 teams that qualified for the field found out their initial match-ups for the tournament that runs from August 25 through September 10.

The Americans — the four-time defending Olympic champions who finished seventh at the most recent World Cup in 2019 — play New Zealand on August 26, then face Greece and likely Giannis Antetokounmpo on August 28, and conclude group-stage play August 30 against Jordan.

“It's comforting to kind of know who we’re playing,” USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said. “The big unknown has been there since we started planning and preparing. And at least now we have an idea of who we’re playing and who we potentially could be playing in the second round.”

The Americans will play Greece in August at Abu Dhabi in an exhibition. They met in the World Cup at China four years ago. Antetokounmpo is expected to play for Greece; his Milwaukee Bucks were hoping for a deep NBA playoff run but lost to the Miami Heat in Round 1.

“They were eliminated recently, so Giannis will have maybe a longer off season than he's had in recent years,” Hill said. “That's scary.”

The Americans — who will be coached by Golden State's Steve Kerr in the tournament — were drawn into Group C, one of eight four-team groups for the opening round. The USA is planning to announce its roster in June or July.

“To our friends around the world, join our new ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ the 2023 Basketball World Cup edition," said Manuel Pangilinan, a FIBA Central Board member from the Philippines — using the phrase coined for the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight in Manila in 1975.

Defending World Cup champion Spain is in Group G, with Iran, Ivory Coast and Brazil as its opening opponents.

France — which plans to have Victor Wembanyama on its roster — is in Group H, along with Canada, Latvia and Lebanon.

France beat the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, eliminating the USA from medal contention and starting the spiral to a seventh-place finish at that event, the worst finish ever for an American team featuring NBA players.

France topped the USA again at the Tokyo Olympics in group play — but the Americans won the game that mattered most, topping France 87-82 for the gold medal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, reacts to the Bucks' recent playoff series defeat to the Miami Heat. (Source: Getty)

They haven’t played since Tokyo but are still going head-to-head. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid — an MVP finalist this season, and the presumed favourite — said before the season that he’s deciding whether to play internationally for the USA or France at the Paris Olympics. He became an American citizen last year.

Group breakdown

All teams in each group play one another in the opening round. The top two teams from each group move on to the second round; the bottom two teams move into a classification tournament to determine 17th through 32nd places at the event.

Teams are listed with their world ranking.

Group A, Manila: Angola (41), Dominican Republic (23), Philippines (40), Italy (10).

Group B, Manila: South Sudan (62), Serbia (6), China (27), Puerto Rico (20).

Group C, Manila: United States (2), Jordan (33), Greece (9), New Zealand (26).

Group D, Manila: Egypt (55), Mexico (31), Montenegro (18), Lithuania (8).

Group E, Okinawa: Germany (11), Finland (24), Australia (3), Japan (36).

Group F, Okinawa: Slovenia (7), Cape Verde (64), Georgia (32), Venezuela (17).

Group G, Jakarta: Iran (22), Spain (1), Ivory Coast (42), Brazil (13).

Group H, Jakarta: Canada (15), Latvia (29), Lebanon (43), France (5).

Tournament format

The two teams that advance from each group will play two other teams in the second round in new groups: The top two finishers in Group A will play the top two from Group B, the top two from Group C will play Group D's two best and the same pattern follows — Group E plays Group F, Group G plays Group H.

That means, in the second round, if the Americans advance they will play two of these four teams — Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania.

That second round will determine the eight quarterfinalists.

At stake

The World Cup is FIBA’s biggest tournament, plus it serves as a way to qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

With the expectation that France will be added as an automatic qualifier for the Olympics as host — probably no more than a formality, with FIBA not planning to decide until June 30 — there will be seven teams automatically qualifying for berths in the 12-team Olympic tournament.

The top two World Cup finishers from Europe and the Americas, as well as one from Africa, Asia and Oceania, will earn berths into Paris 2024.