Prince William to star in new docuseries

1:48pm
Prince William.

Prince William. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince William will star in his own fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

The 40-year-old Prince of Wales – who has three children with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales – is joining forces with ITV for the series, which will follow him around the UK on a number of public appearances as he launches a homelessness initiative.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before.

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.

“TV is a great way to do that."

However, royal insiders are keen to point out that William's documentary will be nothing like the bombshell docuseries his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made for Netflix.

The source added: "This is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing. William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances."

