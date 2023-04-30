New Zealand
1News

One killed, road closed after rural Waikato crash

43 mins ago
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image)

One person has been killed as a result of a serious crash in rural Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a "serious" single-vehicle crash on Tahuna Road in Ohinewai just before 1pm, according to police.

"Police can confirm the single-vehicle crash on Tahuna Road, Ohinewai, earlier today was fatal," a spokesperson said this afternoon.

"The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

"Please continue to avoid the area."

"One ambulance responded to the scene but was not required," St John told 1News.

Ohinewai is around nine kilometres north of Huntly.

