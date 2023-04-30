AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

Five areas of the country are now under orange heavy rain warnings as the latest bout of bad weather sweeps in.

MetService said heavier rain and stronger winds are forecast for the upper North Island but it won't be as bad as the weather events earlier this year.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in force for Northland, Coromandel, Rotorua and Nelson. Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland.

A sneak peek ahead👀



While there’s lots going on today, keep an eye on the forecasts for later this week which could be a particularly wet one for some, especially the Bay of Plenty, Tasman and Westland regions



Head to https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for your forecast for this week pic.twitter.com/YwkAsT8vep — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2023

Auckland Transport cancelled eight of its Gulf Harbour ferry services. Services will continue to be affected tomorrow, it said on Twitter.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the following Gulf Harbour Ferry services will be replaced with alternative transport due to weather conditions:

Auckland to Gulf Harbour at 07:30, 10:30, 12:30

Gulf Harbour to Auckland at 06:30, 07:00, 07:30, 08:30, 11:30, 13:30 pic.twitter.com/Rbp5YuF5HF — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 30, 2023

Strong wind advisories are also in place over the Manukau and Waitematā Harbours.

In Northland, more than 1000 households were without power as severe rain hits the region.

It comes as some areas received rainfall of 50 millimetres and winds of up to 87 kilometres per hour last night and this morning.

Electricity provider Top Energy reported nine unplanned outages throughout the region affecting customers in the Kapiro, Puketi, Ohaeawai, Towai, Pokapu and Opononi areas, it said in a post on Facebook.

Forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the rough weather will continue through the night and into the morning.

He said there will be a lot more rain in Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and parts of the Bay of Plenty.

He expected up to 220mm of rain to accumulate in Bay of Plenty within the next few days.

He said a high anchored in the east was blocking the system from moving along, causing it to linger.

Pyselman said people should also brace for some thunderstorms and strong winds.

He said this sort of weather would usually pass over the country fairly quickly, but this particular system could linger for days.

SH1 has been partially closed between Warkworth and Wellsford due to a slip just after 2pm. Waka Kotahi is advising travellers to consider detours.

"The northbound lane through SH1 Dome Valley is currently open while the southbound lane is closed and this will likely stay closed overnight as crews fill in the underslip."

"Crews are onsite now, and already 100 tonnes of material has been filled." an NZTA spokesperson said.

UPDATE 2:35PM

SH1 is CLOSED between Warkworth and Wellsford due to a slip. Please use Woodcocks Rd, West Coast Rd, and SH16 between Warkworth and Wellsford. Please note this detour may add up to 40 minutes of travel time to your journey.

Auckland Emergency Management said it was actively monitoring the weather.

Duty controller Rachel Kelleher said they had done preparatory work to make sure civil defence shelters were available when needed.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the low pressure system will continue to move south, bringing the weather conditions to more areas.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 6:10AM

A strong winds warning is currently in place on #SH1 Harbour bridge. Please take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle.

Wind gust up to 100 kilometres an hour in Coromandel

The east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula is taking a battering as severe weather sweeps down from Northland.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler said winds were gusting 100 kilometres an hour from Whangamata to Whitianga.

He said he was worried about more rain causing problems on the fragile roads after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Towler said in some places, trees had fallen onto roads and crews were busy clearing slips.

He said people should prepare and make plans as the bad weather could last up to a week.

Northland Civil Defence and Bay of Plenty officials said there have been no major problems in their regions so far.

People have been asked to to keep an eye out for the marine conditions, and to be mindful of high waves along exposed coastlines.

Vector on standby

Vector said it had been monitoring the electricity network overnight, as heavy rain and high winds began sweeping into Auckland in the early hours.

The lines company said suburbs that had overhead powerlines were at most risk from the latest bout of bad weather.

Chief operations officer Peter Ryan said crews had been on standby overnight and Vector was monitoring the state of the network 24/7.

"We'll be dispatching crews into the field whenever we get significant loss of outage, safety being paramount - some of the work we do can really only safely be conducted during daylight hours."

