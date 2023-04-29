Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

Shane van Gisbergen has worked his magic to run down Supercars championship contender Brodie Kostecki in an epic showdown late in the first race of the Perth Supersprint.

The two-time defending champion trailed Kostecki for most of tonight's 42-lap race, but van Gisbergen overtook the Coca Cola Camaro driver with a lap to go at Wanneroo Raceway.

Kostecki received a bad sportsmanship flag during the lengthy battle as he attempted to block van Gisbergen from moving past him.

The Red Bull Ampol star eventually came out on top for his third win of the season and 78th of his career.

"I got a bad start. I knew my car was good but couldn't quite get through and we had a pretty awesome battle in the middle but we were losing time to the people who pitted," van Gisbergen said.

"At the end our stop was awesome and then drove through to catch those guys so that was great.

"You're obviously on on edge of what's legal and what's not (in those tense battles), but I love that stuff.

"It's obviously a fine line like with what's allowed in our rules."

Van Gisbergen said he was "always confused with this series" in reply to a question about Kostecki's red flag.

"Surely if someone's blocking like that you're allowed to move them out of the way a little bit.

"You should be able to, but I don't know if they (Supercars) see it that way."

Penrite Racing veteran David Reynolds continued his resurgence by rounding out the podium by placing third.

Van Gisbergen began the first of three races this weekend in pole, but was immediately overtaken by Kostecki, who enjoyed a perfect start.

Kostecki proved his Melbourne double was no fluke by staying near the top, despite expectations, internally and externally, increasing after his red-hot start to the season.

"I think the last time I remember doing something like that was probably go karts a long time ago, but like Shane said it was a lot of fun out there, obviously not as fun for me," Kostecki said.

Two races will complete the round on Sunday, with the first getting underway at 3.45pm NZT.