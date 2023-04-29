Supermarket, fish and chip shop targeted in Christchurch ram-raids

Police are investigating after ram-raids were carried out at a supermarket and fish and chip shop in Christchurch overnight.

Around 4.45am, a stolen Mazda Demio was used to gain entry to a supermarket on Wilsons Rd, in St Martins.

"Several offenders are believed to have been involved, and left in a stolen Nissan Bluebird," police said in a statement.

Police say the same vehicle was used an hour later in the burglary of a fish and chip shop on Ensign St, in Halswell.

"Scene examinations will be carried out and inquiries are under way to locate the offenders and determine what was taken.

"Police want to reassure the community that this type of offending will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230429/9455.