Senior Fiji Rugby officials step down over financial woes

39 mins ago
Fijian Drua players huddle before a match.

Fijian Drua players huddle before a match. (Source: Getty)

Senior officials at the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) have resigned and the country's justice minister has stepped in to administer the governing body amid financial problems, Fijian media reports.

The country's attorney-general Siromi Turaga met with members of the FRU board and instructed them to resign on Thursday, the Fijian Sun said.

Turaga will now move to appoint interim trustees for the FRU and convene a special general meeting to appoint an interim administrator, news website Fijian Village said.

Neither Turaga nor his office were able to provide immediate comment.

An FRU spokesman said the governing body had deferred its annual general meeting until further notice but declined to comment on the union's leadership.

The union's financial problems were underlined this week when Australia-based Fijians had to step in to provide food for the Fijiana Drua, defending champions in Australia's Super W competition, in the days leading up to their 45-22 defeat to the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Sunday.

The FRU's acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki said the governing body was responsible for Fijiana's logistics and some challenges regarding "financial processes" had a direct impact on the team.

"We may not be able to repay you, however we are deeply grateful for your kind gesture and support to our fellow Fijians at a time when they needed it the most," Sorovaki told the families that assisted the team.

Rugby Australia said it will cover Fijiana Drua's expenses for the remainder of their Super W tournament in Australia.

The Drua play the NSW Waratahs in the semi-finals in Sydney on Sunday.

