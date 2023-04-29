New Zealand
Search underway for missing tramper in Canterbury

10:06am
Little Mount Peel tracks.

Little Mount Peel tracks. (Source: DoC)

A search is underway for a tramper missing in South Canterbury's Little Mount Peel sine yesterday evening.

Shaun, 29 was tramping with his family when, around 1.30pm, halfway along their intended route, he decided to head back to their car, Inspector Vicki Walker said.

His family intended to meet him there but when they returned they found no sign of him. They called police at 6.30pm.

Walker said police and LandSAR began searching for the tramper that evening, focusing on the many tracks in the area and continuing until early this morning.

The search will resume this morning with five volunteer teams, dogs and a helicopter, but there are a large number of tracks to check in the expansive area.

She said although the weather conditions have been fine so far, aside form morning fog, the overnight temperature dropped to an uncomfortable 5 degrees.

Trampers in the area have been asked to look out for Shaun.

He is wearing a white light-weight fleece jacket over a black t-shirt, thin black track pants, New Balance walking shoes and an orange or yellow beanie.

Anyone in the Little Mount Peel area who sees Shaun is asked to call 111.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

SPONSORED

