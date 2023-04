Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy

The 32-year-old actress — who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — tied the knot with Andrew Lococo in March 2022 and took to social media today to reveal that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

Alongside a snap of herself posing outdoors whilst Lococo cradles her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: "We're having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Fellow Hogwarts alum Scarlett Hefner — who played Slytherin house member Pansy Parkinson in the magical movie franchise — was quick to send her well-wishes to her former co-star, as well as along with James Phelps, who played her on-screen brother Fred.

Hefner wrote: "Congratulations to you both! So exciting" whilst Phelps wrote "Congratulations" and emblazoned his comment with two celebratory emojis.

The couple had been dating for some time when they got married just over a year ago and Wright took to Instagram then too to share what was the "best day" of her life.

Alongside a short video of the pair wearing wedding rings, she wrote: "Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!! [sic]."

Just a month before saying their vows, the London-born star had left her Los Angeles home to move in with Lococo.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said at the time: "Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew's house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He's looked after it very well."