Aus man arrested after naked, drunk episode in Indonesia

19 mins ago
Noosa man Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones passed out on a beach in Simeulue, Indonesia.

Noosa man Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones passed out on a beach in Simeulue, Indonesia. (Source: Nine)

An Australian man arrested following an alleged naked rampage in the Indonesian province of Aceh says he was "possessed" and not himself at the time.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, reportedly faces up to five years in jail if convicted over the alleged drunken incident on Thursday on the island of Simeulue off the coast of Sumatra.

The Noosa man allegedly emerged naked from his hotel room at the Lantik Moonbeach Resort and chased and struck people in the street, including a fisherman who needed stitches in his leg, Simeulue police chief Jatmiko said, according to Indonesian media.

Appearing under police guard before local media, Risby-Jones said he felt like he was not himself and was "possessed" during the incident.

"It was not a good feeling. It was not myself. I'm normally a nice guy," he said. 

Alcohol sales and consumption are banned in Aceh, which operates under a Sharia-based legal system.

Risby-Jones faces a charge of maltreatment, according to media reports, which carries a maximum sentence of five years' jail.

