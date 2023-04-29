World
2 US Army helicopters collide in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers

10:30am
AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2019.

AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Military investigators were making their way to Alaska's interior today, one day after a midair collision between two helicopters killed three soldiers and injured a fourth.

The investigative team from Fort Novosel, Alabama, was expected to arrive at the scene of the crash near Healy, Alaska, by Sunday, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the US Army Alaska. Little new information about the crash was released today.

The Army yesterday said two of the soldiers died at the crash site, and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. A fourth soldier was injured and taken to a hospital. That soldier was in stable condition today, Pennell said. The names of those who were killed were not immediately released.

The Army said more details would be released when they became available.

Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people at the time of the crash, Pennell has said. The helicopters were from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Major General Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the Army statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

The crash is the second accident involving military helicopters in Alaska this year.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four traveling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two US Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine night-time training exercise about 50 kilometres northeast of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Healy is located about 16 kilometres north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 400 kilometres north of Anchorage.

Healy is a community of about 1000 people located on the Parks Highway in Alaska’s interior region. It is a popular place for people to spend the night while visiting the nearby park, which is home to Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain.

Healy is also famous for being the town closest to the former bus that had been abandoned in the backcountry and was popularised by the book Into the Wild and the movie of the same name. The bus was removed and taken to Fairbanks in 2020.

