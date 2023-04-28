White woman whose claim caused Emmett Till murder has died

The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of whistling at and accosting her in Mississippi in 1955 — causing his lynching, which galvanised a generation of activists to rise up in the Civil Rights Movement — has died at 88.

Carolyn Bryant Donham died in hospice care Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana, according to a death report filed Thursday in the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Her death marks the last chance for anyone to be held accountable for the kidnapping and murder that shocked the world.

Till's mother, Mamie Till Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral in their hometown of Chicago so the world could see her 14-year-old son's mutilated body, which was pulled from a river in Mississippi. Jet magazine published photos.

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of making improper advances. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 1955, Till travelled from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi.

Donham — then 21 and named Carolyn Bryant — accused him of making improper advances on her at a grocery store where she was working in the small community of Money.

The Reverend Wheeler Parker, a cousin of Till who was there, has said Till whistled at the woman, an act that flew in the face of Mississippi’s racist social codes of the era.

Evidence indicates a woman identified Till as Donham's then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother JW Milam, who killed the teenager. An all-white jury acquitted the two white men in the killing, but the men later confessed in an interview with Look magazine.

arolyn Bryant, left, rests her head on her husband Roy Bryant's shoulder after she testified in court. (Source: Associated Press)

When Till disappeared in Mississippi, Ollie Gordon — one of Till’s cousins — was 7 years old and living in the Chicago home with Till’s mother and family. Gordon told The Associated Press today that in the days after he went missing, the home was full of fear because people knew there was a strong likelihood he had been killed.

Gordon said she had mixed emotions about Donham’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was never tried in the court of man,” Gordon said.

“But I think she was judged by God, and his wrath is more punitive than any judgment or penalty she could have gotten in a courtroom. I don’t think she had a pleasant or happy life.”

Parker is the last living witness to Till's abduction. He has said in interviews and speeches that he heard Till whistle at the woman working behind the counter at Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market.

Days later, Parker saw men kidnap Till in the dark of night from their uncle's home in Mississippi, where the teenagers were staying. Parker said Thursday that his heart goes out to Donham.

“As a person of faith for more than 60 years, I recognise that any loss of life is tragic and don’t have any ill will or animosity toward her,” Parker said in a statement.

Cousins of Emmett Till, attend a news conference in Washington about their hope to have a 1955 arrest warrant served on Carolyn Bryant. (Source: Associated Press)

"Even though no one now will be held to account for the death of my cousin and best friend, it is up to all of us to be accountable for the challenges we still face in overcoming racial injustice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said today that President Joe Biden was proud to sign the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act last year to make lynching a federal crime.

“The president is committed to ... dealing with racial hatred,” Jean-Pierre said.

In an unpublished memoir obtained by The AP in 2022, Donham said she was unaware of what would happen to Till. Historian and author Timothy Tyson of Durham, North Carolina, provided a copy of the 99-page manuscript, I Am More Than A Wolf Whistle, to AP. He said he received it from Donham while interviewing her in 2008.

Tyson had placed the manuscript in an archive at the University of North Carolina with the agreement that it not be made public for decades. However, he said he gave it to the FBI during an investigation the agency concluded in 2021.

A campus spokesperson said today that the university returned Tyson’s materials to him in 2022 because they did not agree on open access to the information.